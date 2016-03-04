FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU priority should be to shore up Schengen: France's Hollande
March 4, 2016 / 12:12 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union should make shoring up the Schengen agreement on open borders between some of its members a priority despite the strains put on it by the migrant crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“In the end, our objective is to put Schengen back in order, which will happen through coordination, solidarity and reinforcement of our mutual resources,” he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris ahead of an EU-Turkey summit on the crisis in Brussels on Monday.

Hollande also said that Syrian refugees fleeing war in the country and who make up many of the migrants clamoring to enter Europe through Turkey and Greece were best dealt with close to their country of origin.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas

