FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says vigilant on Turkey press freedom
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

France's Hollande says vigilant on Turkey press freedom

French President Francois Hollande walks back to his office after meetings at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must remain vigilant on press freedom in Turkey despite its need for Ankara’s cooperation to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

Arriving for an emergency EU meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on the migration crisis, Hollande said when asked about the Turkish government’s seizure of the daily newspaper Zaman: “Cooperating with Turkey doesn’t mean we should not be extremely vigilant about press freedom. And I am.”

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.