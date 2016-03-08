Hollande: EU visa liberalization for Turkey only if 72 criteria met

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that Turkish citizens could be granted visa-free entry to Europe’s Schengen zone only if 72 criteria are met, and that talks on Turkey’s accession to the EU were “still a long way from concluding”.

“Visa liberalization could take place in June if the criteria are respected, there are 72 (of them),” Hollande said following an emergency summit of EU leaders with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels.