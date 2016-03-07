FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says vigilant on Turkey press freedom
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande says vigilant on Turkey press freedom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande walks back to his office after meetings at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must remain vigilant on press freedom in Turkey despite its need for Ankara’s cooperation to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

Arriving for an emergency EU meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on the migration crisis, Hollande said when asked about the Turkish government’s seizure of the daily newspaper Zaman: “Cooperating with Turkey doesn’t mean we should not be extremely vigilant about press freedom. And I am.”

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

