Hungary to handle asylum requests within hours in transit zones
September 15, 2015 / 10:39 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary to handle asylum requests within hours in transit zones

A migrant and a child walk along the fence on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary in Asotthalom, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has set up two transit zones to handle asylum requests from migrants along its Serbian border, where requests can be assessed within hours, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Migrants can submit their request between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day and the transit zones will operate similarly to airport transit lounges. Those who do not submit asylum request, will have to return to Serbia immediately.

The government spokesman and an adviser to the prime minister confirmed that those who had not submitted an asylum request in Serbia or Macedonia, which are regarded by Hungary as safe, will have their requests rejected automatically by Hungary.

The others will have their asylum requests assessed, and if this does not happen within 24 hours, then they will be put up in accommodation, and the maximum deadline for requests to be decided is eight days.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams

