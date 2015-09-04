FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migrants break through police barricade on Hungarian motorway
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Migrants break through police barricade on Hungarian motorway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A group of around 500 migrants, marching on a Hungarian motorway towards the Austrian border, broke through a police barricade on Friday and continued on the main highway connecting Budapest and Vienna, a Reuters eyewitness said.

The group of families, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan, left Budapest’s Keleti railway station early on Friday after authorities refused to let them travel to Austria on trains.

Many of the people in the column held up pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and chanted “Germany, Germany.”

Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.