Migrants break through police barricade on Hungarian motorway

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A group of around 500 migrants, marching on a Hungarian motorway towards the Austrian border, broke through a police barricade on Friday and continued on the main highway connecting Budapest and Vienna, a Reuters eyewitness said.

The group of families, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan, left Budapest’s Keleti railway station early on Friday after authorities refused to let them travel to Austria on trains.

Many of the people in the column held up pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and chanted “Germany, Germany.”