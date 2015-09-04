FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary must protect borders, enforce EU rules at railway station: Orban
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary must protect borders, enforce EU rules at railway station: Orban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary must protect its borders and enforce European Union rules on migration also among migrants camped out at Budapest’s eastern railway station, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

“We Hungarians, if we want to continue to be able to move freely within Europe, we must protect our borders and must enforce meeting EU rules at the Budapest eastern railway station as well,” he said.

Orban said most migrants at the station, who do not want to be registered in Hungary, want to go to Germany, but he said Hungary cannot let them through as that would risk Austria closing its border.

“If Germany issues visas for them, we can let them out,” he said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
