Migrants fight in Hungarian camp near Serbian border, nine injured: MTI

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - More than 200 migrants were caught up in a brawl in a migrant processing center near Hungary's border with Serbia on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's national security adviser said, according to state news agency MTI.

Nine people were injured and eight of them hospitalized in the southern town of Kiskunhalas, Gyorgy Bakondi told MTI on Monday.

He said about 20 migrants had started fighting around 1800 GMT, though the reasons were not yet clear. Around 200 police arrived to restore order as the clashes spread, Bakondi added.

The camp had seen other incidents in recent weeks, he added without elaborating.

More than a million migrants passed through Hungary last year on what was then the main overland route from the Middle East to western Europe.

The flow has slowed since Hungary set up a razor-wire fence along its southern border with Serbia and Croatia. But migration remains a highly charged issue and Orban is preparing to call a referendum, asking voters to reject an EU plan to re-distribute migrants across the bloc.