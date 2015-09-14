Amid migrant crisis, Hungary to tighten police controls until Sept 30

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Police will tighten controls across Hungary from midday Monday until Sept. 30 midnight to maintain public order and prevent criminal activity, it said in a statement on its website.

“Within the context of controls, police can ask for identification and search clothing or vehicles,” it said.

Faced with a record surge of refugees and migrants, Hungary is racing to complete a 175-km (109 mile) fence along its southern border with Serbia by early October. Tougher penalties on illegal border crossings and people smuggling will also take effect on Tuesday.