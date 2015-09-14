FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amid migrant crisis, Hungary to tighten police controls until Sept 30
#World News
September 14, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Amid migrant crisis, Hungary to tighten police controls until Sept 30

Prison guards attach barbwire on a freight train wagon, prepared to seal the border fence in Hungary at the train station in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Police will tighten controls across Hungary from midday Monday until Sept. 30 midnight to maintain public order and prevent criminal activity, it said in a statement on its website.

“Within the context of controls, police can ask for identification and search clothing or vehicles,” it said.

Faced with a record surge of refugees and migrants, Hungary is racing to complete a 175-km (109 mile) fence along its southern border with Serbia by early October. Tougher penalties on illegal border crossings and people smuggling will also take effect on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
