Council of Europe asks Hungary to explain new migration legislation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The head of human rights body Council of Europe said on Wednesday he had asked Hungary to explain legislation it adopted last week to deal with the migration crisis.

Hungary on Tuesday shut its border with Serbia to close off an unprecedented inflow of migrants after passing legislation which among other things allow it to declare a “state of crisis due to mass immigration”.

“I have written to Prime Minister (Viktor) Orban to get an explanation of the new laws and the practices they have installed,” Council of Europe Secretary-General Thorbjorn Jagland told Reuters in an interview.