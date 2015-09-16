FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi found guilty of crossing Hungarian fence, expelled for one year
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Iraqi found guilty of crossing Hungarian fence, expelled for one year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SZEGED, Hungary (Reuters) - A Hungarian court found an Iraqi man guilty on Wednesday of illegally crossing a border fence running the length of Hungary’s border with Serbia and ordered him to be expelled, in the first ruling under a new crackdown on migrants.

“This is a message to others, to potential culprits, that they should not commit this crime,” judge Krisztian Kemenes told the court. The man, identified in court as Swadi Talib, was excluded from Hungary for one year. He had crossed the fence on Tuesday, the first day of the crackdown.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.