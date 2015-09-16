Iraqi found guilty of crossing Hungarian fence, expelled for one year

SZEGED, Hungary (Reuters) - A Hungarian court found an Iraqi man guilty on Wednesday of illegally crossing a border fence running the length of Hungary’s border with Serbia and ordered him to be expelled, in the first ruling under a new crackdown on migrants.

“This is a message to others, to potential culprits, that they should not commit this crime,” judge Krisztian Kemenes told the court. The man, identified in court as Swadi Talib, was excluded from Hungary for one year. He had crossed the fence on Tuesday, the first day of the crackdown.