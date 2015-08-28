Ten Syrian migrants injured in Hungary trafficking van crash: police

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Ten Syrian migrants were injured early on Friday when a van driven by a Romanian citizen suspected of human trafficking overturned on the M5 highway in Hungary, police said in a statement on their website.
Police found at least 18 Syrian migrants, including the injured 10, near the highway overnight who were probably traveling in the van when it crashed en route for Budapest, the statement said. The injured Syrians were taken to hospital for treatment.
