FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary declares migration crisis in two southern counties
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary declares migration crisis in two southern counties

Migrants sit on the ground after being detained by police in Morahalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SZEGED, Hungary (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is declaring a crisis in two southern counties, bordering Serbia, because of the influx of migrants, a government spokesman said on Tuesday in the town of Szeged near the frontier.

Gyorgy Bakondi, head of the national disaster unit, told a news conference, a border zone in the two counties would be extended to 60 meters from 10 meters and transit zones could be set up to handle migrants.

“This can serve to temporarily place persons seeking refugee or protected status as well as to process asylum claims and alien registration procedures,” he said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.