Migrant buses in Serbia rerouted to Croatian border: reports

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Buses that would normally carry migrants from Serbia’s southern border with Macedonia north to Hungary have been rerouted towards Croatia after Hungary on Tuesday sealed off entry to migrants, Serbia’s Radio B92 and Blic newspaper reported.

B92 cited a reporter in the southern town of Presevo who said several buses were due to depart for the town of Sid on Serbia’s border with Croatia. The report quoted one bus driver as saying he and other drivers had been instructed to take migrants crossing into Serbia from Macedonia direct to the Croatian border.