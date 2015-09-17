FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary extends 'crisis situation' to Croatian border
September 17, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary extends 'crisis situation' to Croatian border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has extended a crisis situation to territories neighboring Croatia from counties on its Serbian border due to the streams of refugees and migrants, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Thursday.

“What is Croatia doing? Instead of providing the proper care to immigrants and registering them, it sends them on towards Hungary and Slovenia,” he said, adding that Croatia’s system to provide care to migrants collapsed in one day.

The ministry had summoned Croatia’s ambassador to complain, Szijjarto said, adding that Croatia proved now that it was not prepared to join the European Union’s visa free Schengen zone for at least several more years.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams

