Hungary waits on Austria, Germany before sealing off Croatian border
#World News
October 1, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary waits on Austria, Germany before sealing off Croatian border

Hungarian army soldiers erect a fence on the border with Croatia near Zakany, Hungary, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary can seal off its border with Croatia as it did with Serbia but is waiting for Austria and Germany to decide whether they want to let more migrants in, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

“If there was a corridor, which Austrian leaders rejected when we were in Vienna, that could be set up only after Hungary seals off its border with Croatia,” Janos Lazar told a press conference. He said that in such a case the border could be crossed only at official points.

“We are waiting for Austria and Germany to decide what they want,” Lazar said when asked when Hungary could seal off its border with Croatia where it is building a fence.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
