Hungary says fence finished on Croatian border
October 15, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary says fence finished on Croatian border

A fence erected by Hungarian army soldiers is seen on the border with Croatia near Zakany, Hungary October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s fence on its border with Croatia is finished and the army and police are capable of sealing off the border once a decision to do so is made, a top government official said on Thursday.

Hungary has seen more than 378,000 migrants pass through its territory so far this year, Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, told journalists. He said by the end of the year the number of migrants reaching Hungary’s borders could reach 600,000 to 700,000.

There are no technical obstacles to sealing the border with Croatia and it depends on the Brussels meetings and talks in next few days what decision Hungary will make, Lazar said.

Hungary has already built a fence along its border with Serbia despite criticism from international partners.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams

