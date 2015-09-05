FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrants leave Budapest railway station on buses bound for Austria
September 5, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants leave Budapest railway station on buses bound for Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants left central Budapest early on Saturday in a long queue of buses laid on by Hungarian authorities overwhelmed by defiant crowds who had struck out on foot to Western Europe, a Reuters witness said.

Many smiled, bidding goodbye to Hungarian volunteers who had brought food and water in recent days during which several thousand migrants were camped in front of a central railway station after authorities canceled all trains heading west to Austria and Germany.

Reporting by Sandor Peto, writing by Matt Robinson, editing by G Crosse

