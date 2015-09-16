FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary says 29 detained in border clash, including one 'terrorist'
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
September 16, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary says 29 detained in border clash, including one 'terrorist'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Migrants clash with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary said on Wednesday it had detained 29 migrants during clashes at its southern border with Serbia, and described one of them as an “identified terrorist”.

Gyorgy Bakondi, a security adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said 20 police officers were injured in the violence, as migrants threw rocks and concrete at police who used water cannon and tear gas.

“Police also captured an identified terrorist,” Bakondi told state television M1, without giving any more details.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.