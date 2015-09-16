Hungary says 29 detained in border clash, including one 'terrorist'

Migrants clash with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary said on Wednesday it had detained 29 migrants during clashes at its southern border with Serbia, and described one of them as an “identified terrorist”.

Gyorgy Bakondi, a security adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said 20 police officers were injured in the violence, as migrants threw rocks and concrete at police who used water cannon and tear gas.

“Police also captured an identified terrorist,” Bakondi told state television M1, without giving any more details.