Hungary detains 16 migrants for illegally crossing Serbian border
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary detains 16 migrants for illegally crossing Serbian border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police detained 16 people claiming to be Syrian and Afghan migrants early on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Serbian border fence, a police spokeswoman said, as tough new laws took effect to guard the southern frontier.

Police spokeswoman Viktoria Csiszer-Kovacs said the migrants were suspected of lifting the razor wire fence to get into Hungary, which constitutes a crime under the new laws that took effect at midnight.

Police said they had not been able to confirm the nationalities of the migrants, nine of whom claimed to be Syrian and seven Afghan.

Csiszer-Kovacs later added that authorities were looking into the circumstances of how the migrants crossed the border as it was unclear whether they had been in Hungary previously.

“Right now the circumstances of the crime are being established,” she said. The migrants “were not caught in the act, but captured several hundred meters from the border fence. It should be clarified how they got through.”

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sador Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans

