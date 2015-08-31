Hungary rejects French criticism of its anti-migrant measures

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary rejects criticism by France of measures to protect its borders from migrants seeking to enter the EU, a Foreign Ministry state secretary said on Monday after the ministry summoned the French ambassador for talks.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius accused eastern European states, notably Hungary, on Sunday of a “scandalous” policy towards refugees going against the values of the European Union. He was especially critical of a fence that Hungary is erecting on its southern border with Serbia.

State secretary Levente Magyar told Hungary’s national news agency MTI that the government rejected all “mean adjectives and accusations” that the French foreign minister used on Sunday when talking about Hungarian measures.