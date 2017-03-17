FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

Hungary to finish second border fence by end of May: PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's second line of fences on its border with Serbia will be built by the end of May and will be able to prevent any new wave of migrants coming from Turkey, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said it was a mistake by the European Union to rely solely on Turkey in stopping migration while at the same time criticize the Turks.

"It is definitely not smart policy that we place our safety in the hands of the Turks, and at the same time we keep pestering them, attacking them, criticizing them that they are not democratic enough ... and generating conflicts with them," Orban said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson

