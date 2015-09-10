Hungary could finish Serbian border fence by early October: government

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary could complete construction of a 3.5 meter fence along its southern border with Serbia by early October to stem the flow of refugees and migrants, the prime minister’s chief of staff said.

Janos Lazar told a weekly news conference on Thursday that instead of an original October 31 deadline, Hungarian construction crews were racing to complete the 175-km barrier within weeks.

“This 3.5-4-metre tall fence can be adequate to protect the country, especially if policemen are patrolling on the other side,” Lazar said.