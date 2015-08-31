Hungary asks Germany to 'clarify' legal rules on travel by migrants

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is asking Germany to clarify the legal situation with respect to travel by illegal migrants within the European Union, a Hungarian government spokesman told national news agency MTI on Monday.

Andras Giro-Szasz said under the EU’s Schengen rules, migrants can only leave Hungary with valid travel documents and a visa from their destination country. This has resulted in masses of migrants waiting in Budapest railway stations.

Giro-Szasz said Germany has shown a more permissive stance towards illegal immigrants arriving from Syria and news of this has “boosted hopes” among migrants.

“In order to end the untransparent and adverse conditions we ask Germany to clarify the legal situation,” he told MTI.