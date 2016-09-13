FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Foreign Minister says on Hungary: We should not push out EU partner
September 13, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

German Foreign Minister says on Hungary: We should not push out EU partner

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during the informal OSCE Foreign Minister's meeting in Potsdam, Germany, September 1, 2016.Stefanie Loos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he did not share a view expressed by his Luxembourg counterpart in a newspaper interview that Hungary should be excluded from the European Union because of its tough anti-migrant policies.

"This is not an agreed position in Europe," Steinmeier said at a news conference in Riga. "I can understand, looking at Hungary, that some in Europe are getting impatient... however, it is not my personal approach to show a European member state the door," he added.

Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn told Germany's Die Welt newspaper that Hungary should be excluded from the EU because of policies like the building of a razor-wire fence to keep out migrants undermine EU values.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Michelle Martin

