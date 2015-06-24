FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary working to resolve serious asylum capacity problems: minister
#World News
June 24, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary working to resolve serious asylum capacity problems: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is fully complying with all its European Union obligations but is struggling with serious capacity problems due to a massive flow of illegal migrants from Serbia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Hungary, citing overburdened capacity, on Tuesday suspended the acceptance of asylum seekers sent back from other EU states indefinitely, triggering protests from Austria.

“We are working to remedy this serious technical and capacity problem as soon as possible, in order to be able to comply with all EU aspects related to immigration,” Szijjarto told a news conference after the government’s meeting.

He said Hungary had been informed that Austria, along with 10 other EU member states, plans to send illegal immigrants back to Hungary.

“We do not agree with this,” he said, adding that these migrants should be sent back to Greece where they first entered the EU.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra

