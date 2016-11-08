The sun rises along the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh - RTSQDRD

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to the meeting of heads of government Central and Eastern European countries and China in Riga, Latvia, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BUDAPEST Hungary's parliament narrowly rejected a plan on Tuesday to ban the resettlement of migrants in the country proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The proposed constitutional amendment got 131 votes in the 199-seat parliament - a majority of 65.8 percent, just short of the two-thirds majority needed to make the change. Opposition parties boycotted the vote.

Orban had said the amendment was needed to honor an October referendum, in which more than 3 million Hungarians, an overwhelming majority of those who voted, rejected EU migrant quotas. The turnout at that referendum was too low to make the result binding.

