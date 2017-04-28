FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Hungary PM says second border fence to keep out migrants finished
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 4 months ago

Hungary PM says second border fence to keep out migrants finished

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks up during a plenary session at the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2017.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has completed a second fence along its border with Serbia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that the European Union should be less critical of Turkey when it relies so heavily on Ankara's cooperation to stem the flow of migrants.

"It is 155-kilometre long and 3 meters high, and is able to stop any masses of people," Orban told state radio.

"Turkey is a member of NATO, and therefore, is our ally. So we must not treat Turkey as if it was a state who is not our ally, and we must give the due respect to the Turkish people and their President," Orban added.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.