Hungary passes law to tighten asylum rules
July 6, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary passes law to tighten asylum rules

Migrants from Afghanistan walk just after they crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament passed legislation on Monday that tightens its asylum rules, providing the legal framework for the erection of a fence along the country’s southern border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

The legislation shortens the time frame for screening asylum claims and will allow Budapest to reject claims from migrants who on their journey from Syria, Afghanistan or Iraq have passed through safe countries.

The United Nations and the Council of Europe have criticized the bill, saying it would weaken refugee protection in Hungary.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
