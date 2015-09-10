Hungarian police says captured record 3,321 migrants on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police captured a record 3,321 migrants on Wednesday, the highest daily figure so far this year, above the 3,313 detained last Thursday, data published on its website showed.
The new arrivals brought the numbers of refugees and migrants looking to move on towards western Europe from Serbia through Hungary to nearly 22,000 this month alone.
(This version of the story corrects to say migrants captured, not arrested)
Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra