Hungary says quota system 'seriously flawed', may challenge in court

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union migrant quota system approved in Brussels is “seriously flawed” and Hungary is considering challenging the decision in court, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia opposed the plan to distribute migrants among European Union member states, which was agreed by a majority vote of EU ministers on Tuesday.

“The quota proposal is a typical example of moral imperialism which Germany forces upon Europe,” Janos Lazar told a news conference. He said the government wants to have a debate in parliament on the issue before making a final decision on whether to challenge the EU decision in court.