FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary says quota system 'seriously flawed', may challenge in court
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary says quota system 'seriously flawed', may challenge in court

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban answers reporters' questions at the end of a European Union leaders extraordinary summit on the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union migrant quota system approved in Brussels is “seriously flawed” and Hungary is considering challenging the decision in court, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia opposed the plan to distribute migrants among European Union member states, which was agreed by a majority vote of EU ministers on Tuesday.

“The quota proposal is a typical example of moral imperialism which Germany forces upon Europe,” Janos Lazar told a news conference. He said the government wants to have a debate in parliament on the issue before making a final decision on whether to challenge the EU decision in court.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.