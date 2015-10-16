FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to decide on Croatian border seal-off on Friday: PM Orban
October 16, 2015 / 5:54 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary to decide on Croatian border seal-off on Friday: PM Orban

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will make a decision on Friday on a possible closure of its border with Croatia to stem the flow of migrants, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Brussels, public television M1 reported.

Orban said he would call a meeting of the national security cabinet early afternoon which would discuss the situation and “make the necessary decisions.”

Orban’s government has already built a steel fence to shut down the migrant route over Hungary’s southern border with Serbia. Hungary also has in place a border fence along its frontier with Croatia, and Orban said on Thursday that the border could be sealed off “within an hour if necessary”.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
