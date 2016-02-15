EU's migration policy has failed, Hungary's Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that the European Union’s policy on the migration crisis had failed and underlined that Hungary would not accept a distribution of refugees by national quota.

“Brussels wants to let in ... it wants to transport illegal migrants into the territory of the EU ... and then distribute them in a mandatory way,” Orban told parliament.

“This is Brussels’ crisis management plan of Brussels ... the Hungarian government does not accept this plan.”

Orban said the migration pressure would only increase in 2016 and that Europe was “defenseless and weak”.