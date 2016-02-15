FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's migration policy has failed, Hungary's Orban says
#World News
February 15, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

EU's migration policy has failed, Hungary's Orban says

Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban speaks during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo (not pictured) after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that the European Union’s policy on the migration crisis had failed and underlined that Hungary would not accept a distribution of refugees by national quota.

“Brussels wants to let in ... it wants to transport illegal migrants into the territory of the EU ... and then distribute them in a mandatory way,” Orban told parliament.

“This is Brussels’ crisis management plan of Brussels ... the Hungarian government does not accept this plan.”

Orban said the migration pressure would only increase in 2016 and that Europe was “defenseless and weak”.

Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
