Hungary to send more police, army to patrol its borders
March 9, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Hungary to send more police, army to patrol its borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will send more police and army troops to patrol its southern borders, Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said on Wednesday, as several countries in the Balkans take extra steps to keep out migrants.

“Hungary will strengthen protection of its borders, and we declare a crisis situation due to migration for the entire country,” Pinter told reporters.

He said Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia have all taken steps to limit the number of migrants allowed to cross their borders.

Pinter said Hungary was also making preparations along its border with Romania, in order to be able to erect a fence there if needed within 10 days. Hungary has already built a fence on its borders with Serbia and Croatia.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
