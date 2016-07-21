FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Orban says 'obvious connection' between terrorism and migration
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Hungary's Orban says 'obvious connection' between terrorism and migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday there was a clear link between illegal immigration to Europe and terrorist attacks on the continent.

"It is clear as two and two makes four, it is plain as day. There is an obvious connection," Orban told reporters after a meeting of the Visegrad Four group of central European leaders in Warsaw.

"If somebody denies this connection then, in fact, this person harms the safety of European citizens," he said through an interpreter.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

