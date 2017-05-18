FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hungary to keep tougher laws, border fence in place: PM aide
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 3 months ago

Hungary to keep tougher laws, border fence in place: PM aide

FILE PHOTO: Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.Laszlo Balogh/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will keep up tough laws on immigrants and the fence along its southern border in place despite a call by the European Parliament to repeal laws tightening rules on asylum-seekers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

The European Parliament on Wednesday condemned what it called a "serious deterioration" in the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary.

"The resolution passed by the European Parliament yesterday contains issues that, in our opinion, the European Union or the European Parliament have nothing to do with," Janos Lazar told a news conference.

"The Hungarian government will not satisfy the European Parliament's request to repeal the legal and physical barriers at the border."

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.