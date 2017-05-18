Hungary to keep tougher laws, border fence in place: PM aide

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will keep up tough laws on immigrants and the fence along its southern border in place despite a call by the European Parliament to repeal laws tightening rules on asylum-seekers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

The European Parliament on Wednesday condemned what it called a "serious deterioration" in the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary.

"The resolution passed by the European Parliament yesterday contains issues that, in our opinion, the European Union or the European Parliament have nothing to do with," Janos Lazar told a news conference.

"The Hungarian government will not satisfy the European Parliament's request to repeal the legal and physical barriers at the border."