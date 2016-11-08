FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Jobbik says will back PM on migrant ban if residency bonds scrapped
November 8, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Hungary's Jobbik says will back PM on migrant ban if residency bonds scrapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian radical nationalist party Jobbik said it would back Prime Minister Viktor Orban's law to ban the resettlement of migrants as soon as the government abolishes a residency bond program for foreigners.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's parliament narrowly rejected Orban's plan, as opposition parties boycotted the vote.

Jobbik said ahead of the vote that it would not back the amendment to the constitution unless Orban abolished the residency bond scheme which was introduced three years ago.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
