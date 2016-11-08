Hungary's Jobbik says will back PM on migrant ban if residency bonds scrapped

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian radical nationalist party Jobbik said it would back Prime Minister Viktor Orban's law to ban the resettlement of migrants as soon as the government abolishes a residency bond program for foreigners.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's parliament narrowly rejected Orban's plan, as opposition parties boycotted the vote.

Jobbik said ahead of the vote that it would not back the amendment to the constitution unless Orban abolished the residency bond scheme which was introduced three years ago.