Hungary calls on Serbia to act against 'aggressive' migrants
September 16, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary calls on Serbia to act against 'aggressive' migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary urged Serbia on Wednesday to act against migrants “attacking” Hungarian police on their border.

“A group of very aggressive migrants is persistently attacking Hungarian police with rocks and pieces of concrete,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told public television by phone.

“This attack is coming from Serbia, Serbian territory. Therefore, I firmly asked my Serbian colleague to call on Serbian authorities to act immediately against this aggressive group of migrants.”

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey

