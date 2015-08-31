FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian motorway to Vienna jams as Austria cracks down on smugglers
August 31, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian motorway to Vienna jams as Austria cracks down on smugglers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Hungarian motorway leading to Austria was jammed for 20 kilometers (12 miles) on Monday morning as Austrian authorities tightened controls on vehicles that could be used for human trafficking, national news agency MTI reported.

Besides the M1 motorway, a secondary main road was also jammed, state road operator Magyar Kozut told MTI. Over the past three days, police have caught 8,792 migrants crossing into Hungary, most of them from Serbia.

Hungarian police said on Sunday they had arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the deaths of 71 migrants whose bodies were found in an abandoned refrigeration truck on a highway in Austria last week.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

