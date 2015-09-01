FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM to discuss migration crisis with EU leaders
September 1, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary PM to discuss migration crisis with EU leaders

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic attends a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss the migration crisis with European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday, the government’s website quoted Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi as saying on Tuesday.

Orban will meet with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council Chairman Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Martin Schulz, as well as Joseph Daul, the chairman of the European People’s Party.

Havasi added that leaders of the Visegrad Four countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary will hold an extraordinary summit in Prague on Friday.

Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
