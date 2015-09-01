Hungary PM to discuss migration crisis with EU leaders

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss the migration crisis with European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday, the government’s website quoted Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi as saying on Tuesday.

Orban will meet with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council Chairman Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Martin Schulz, as well as Joseph Daul, the chairman of the European People’s Party.

Havasi added that leaders of the Visegrad Four countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary will hold an extraordinary summit in Prague on Friday.