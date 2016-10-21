Hungary PM sees stalemate in EU migrant quota dispute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is a stalemate on the issue of mandatory migrant resettlement quotas in the European Union between proponents of the scheme and opponents such as Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters on Friday.

Orban said he had proposed taking the quotas off the agenda for good as there was immutable opposition to them in eastern Europe, a proposal that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker dismissed.

"We are at a stalemate, which we could not resolve," Orban said, adding that the European Council, the forum of heads of government, had asked Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who holds the rotating EU presidency, to propose a solution by the next summit in December.