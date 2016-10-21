FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM sees stalemate in EU migrant quota dispute
#World News
October 21, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 10 months ago

Hungary PM sees stalemate in EU migrant quota dispute

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, October 4, 2016.Lazslo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is a stalemate on the issue of mandatory migrant resettlement quotas in the European Union between proponents of the scheme and opponents such as Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters on Friday.

Orban said he had proposed taking the quotas off the agenda for good as there was immutable opposition to them in eastern Europe, a proposal that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker dismissed.

"We are at a stalemate, which we could not resolve," Orban said, adding that the European Council, the forum of heads of government, had asked Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who holds the rotating EU presidency, to propose a solution by the next summit in December.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
