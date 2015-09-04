More than 2,000 migrants threaten to break out of Hungarian camp

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Around 2,300 migrants left in a Hungarian reception camp near the Serbian border are threatening to break out on Friday if their demands are not met within two hours, police said.

Around 300 migrants have already broke out of the camp near the town of Roszke and police called in a riot unit to secure the camp.

It was not immediately clear what the migrants were demanding but police said they would seek a peaceful solution.

The migrants who broke out of the camp have split into small groups and police spokeswoman Viktoria Csiszer-Kovacs said they were in the process of capturing them.