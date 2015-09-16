Number of migrants rounded up in Hungary plunges to 366 after crackdown

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The number of migrants rounded up by police in Hungary plunged to 366 on Tuesday from a record 9,380 on Monday, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government shut the main land route for migrants entering the European Union, police data showed.

Under new rules that took effect from Tuesday, Hungary said anyone seeking asylum on its southern border with Serbia, the EU’s external frontier, would automatically be turned back, and anyone trying to sneak through would face jail.