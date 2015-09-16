FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary launches proceedings against 35 people for crossing Serbian border
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary launches proceedings against 35 people for crossing Serbian border

Hungarian policemen detain migrants from Afghanistan after they illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police launched criminal proceedings against 35 people on Tuesday for illegally crossing the country’s southern border with Serbia, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday, after the country shut its European Union frontier.

MTI said Hungarian authorities received 94 asylum claims in two special transit zones on Tuesday, of which 19 were rejected and seven appealed. It said 74 people, 13 families and two seniors, have applied for special treatment.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.