Hungary launches proceedings against 35 people for crossing Serbian border

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police launched criminal proceedings against 35 people on Tuesday for illegally crossing the country’s southern border with Serbia, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday, after the country shut its European Union frontier.

MTI said Hungarian authorities received 94 asylum claims in two special transit zones on Tuesday, of which 19 were rejected and seven appealed. It said 74 people, 13 families and two seniors, have applied for special treatment.