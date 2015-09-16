FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian police fire water cannon and tear gas at migrants
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian police fire water cannon and tear gas at migrants

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Krisztina Than

1 Min Read

ROSZKE, Hungary (Reuters) - Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia on Wednesday as a border crackdown by Budapest turned violent.

Thick black smoke billowed over the area as mainly young male migrants broke up stones and concrete on the road and lobbed them at lines of riot police.

Police, backed by special anti-terrorist units, responded with water cannon and tear gas from the other side of a metal barrier rolled out across the road at the Roszke-Horgos border crossing.

Hungary’s right-wing government has built a metal fence all along the frontier with Serbia to keep them out, under a crackdown launched on Tuesday that has seen asylum seekers rejected within hours of entering no-man’s land.

Hungarian police accused “aggressive” migrants of trying to breach the border fence.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.