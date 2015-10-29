Hungary flags court challenge of EU migrant quotas

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian government will challenge the European Union’s plan for mandatory migrant relocation quotas if parliament endorses the proposal in December, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

“Hungary does not want to accept any (migrants) who have been expelled. Our view is that they should be expelled to Greece,” Janos Lazar told a news conference, adding that Hungary would have to accept up to 40,000 migrants under the scheme.

Slovakia has already flagged a legal challenge against the plan.