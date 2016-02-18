FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to shut Croatia railway crossings used by migrants
February 18, 2016 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary to shut Croatia railway crossings used by migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary said it would shut three railway crossings with Croatia for 30 days from Sunday, closing routes used by thousands of migrants last year.

The decree from Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said the move would ensure “the protection of public safety,” without mentioning migrants or going into other details.

Crowds of migrants entered Hungary through the crossings of Murakeresztur-Kotoriba, Gyekenyes-Koprivnica and Magyarboly-Beli Manastir on the way to Germany last year.

Those large-scale movements stopped after Hungary finished a fence on its southern border with Serbia and Croatia late in 2015 to keep migrants out.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens

