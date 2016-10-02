Syria presses Aleppo advance, tells rebels to leave
BEIRUT Syrian government and allied forces have advanced toward Aleppo, pursuing their week-old offensive to take the rebel-held part of the city after dozens of overnight air strikes.
BUDAPEST Hungarians overwhelmingly rejected the European Union's scheme for migrant quotas at a referendum on Sunday with 94.8 percent of votes counted, data on the website of the National Election Office showed.
It said 98.2 percent of those who cast a valid vote rejected the quotas, but the vote was expected to be invalid as the turnout was less than the 50 percent required.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he had received support from Russia and China when he complained to them about the United States, in another broadside that could test his increasingly fragile alliance with Washington.
BOGOTA Colombians look set to back a peace accord with Marxist rebels in a referendum on Sunday, the final hurdle for a deal that would end 52 years of war and allow FARC fighters to re-enter society and form a political party.