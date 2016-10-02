A woman walks with her dog in front of the Hungarian goverment's referendum poster regarding EU migrant quotas in Budapest, Hungary, September 30, 2016. The poster reads: 'We should not take a risk, vote no'. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh - RTSQ61U

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a polling booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Budapest, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban casts his ballot next to his wife Aniko Levai inside a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Budapest, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists after casting his vote during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Budapest, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The sun rises along the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Polish policeman patrols at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas in the village of Roszke near the Serbian border, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas in the village of Roszke near the Serbian border, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas in the village of Roszke near the Serbian border, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Hungarian woman votes in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas in the village of Roszke near the Serbian border, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian women wearing traditional costumes arrive at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungarians overwhelmingly rejected the European Union's scheme for migrant quotas at a referendum on Sunday with 94.8 percent of votes counted, data on the website of the National Election Office showed.

It said 98.2 percent of those who cast a valid vote rejected the quotas, but the vote was expected to be invalid as the turnout was less than the 50 percent required.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)