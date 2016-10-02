Opinion poll shows Hungary's migrant referendum invalid

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Some 95 percent of Hungarians who voted in Sunday's referendum rejected the European Union's migrant quotas but turnout was below the 50 percent threshold for the vote to be valid, according to an opinion poll conducted by think-tank Nezopont.

The poll, based on a representative survey of 1,000 Hungarians on Sunday, indicated that around 3.2 million voters rejected the quotas, while 168,000 voters voted "yes".

Ruling party lawmaker Gergely Gulyas said that voter turnout will be around 45 percent based on exit poll data, and that around 95 percent will have rejected the quotas.