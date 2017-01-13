FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Hungarian camerawoman gets probation for tripping migrants
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 7 months ago

Hungarian camerawoman gets probation for tripping migrants

FILE PHOTO: A migrant runs with a child before tripping on TV camerawoman Petra Laszlo (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015.Marko Djurica/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Hungarian camerawoman was sentenced to three years' probation late on Thursday for kicking and tripping migrants fleeing police near the border with Serbia in September 2015, the news website Index.hu reported.

Petra Laszlo was fired from her job at N1TV, a television station with nationalist sympathies, after video footage spread online appearing to show her kicking a girl and a young man.

Index.hu reported late on Thursday that a court in the town of Szeged, near the Serbian border, had found Laszlo guilty of disorderly conduct after a hearing in which she testified by video-link. It said she had appealed.

Prosecutors had previously said there were no grounds to charge Laszlo with a racially motivated hate crime.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa passed through the Balkans and Hungary in 2015, en route to western Europe.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

